130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:44 PM • 2062 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 3880 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 8808 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 15195 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 17907 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19153 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21689 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38626 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14520 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20739 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.3m/s
75%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29305 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 10266 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13482 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 19576 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal03:31 PM • 6846 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 19689 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29423 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38628 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 61136 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 97191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chris Martin
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship08:02 PM • 694 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 2006 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13566 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 38147 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 40754 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Since the beginning of the day, 130 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy carried out 2,249 shellings and used 5,115 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 48 occupiers were eliminated and 33 were wounded.

130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 130 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5115 kamikaze drones and carried out 2249 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 65 air strikes, dropping 161 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 5115 kamikaze drones and carried out 2249 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, two combat engagements took place today. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 57 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two times with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times, in the area of Pishchane and towards Novosynove and Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Zarichne and towards Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka and Kucheriv Yar. Two attempts by the aggressor to improve their position are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 48 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of motor vehicles, three units of special equipment, five quad bikes, two artillery systems, two personnel shelters, a UAV control point, and also hit one armored combat vehicle, 11 units of motor vehicles, two artillery systems, and 70 personnel shelters of the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position twice in the area of Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers took place: in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, and towards Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka. Two attacks are still ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Liubytske, Kopani were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. Komyshivakha and Yuliivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day20.02.26, 07:44 • 5864 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka