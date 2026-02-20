130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 130 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5115 kamikaze drones and carried out 2249 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 65 air strikes, dropping 161 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 5115 kamikaze drones and carried out 2249 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, two combat engagements took place today. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 57 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two times with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times, in the area of Pishchane and towards Novosynove and Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Zarichne and towards Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka and Kucheriv Yar. Two attempts by the aggressor to improve their position are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 48 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of motor vehicles, three units of special equipment, five quad bikes, two artillery systems, two personnel shelters, a UAV control point, and also hit one armored combat vehicle, 11 units of motor vehicles, two artillery systems, and 70 personnel shelters of the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position twice in the area of Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers took place: in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, and towards Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka. Two attacks are still ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Liubytske, Kopani were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. Komyshivakha and Yuliivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day