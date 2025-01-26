13 construction services have resumed operations at Diia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82521 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55275 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119166 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61353 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113799 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166873 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113799 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140156 views
13 construction services have resumed operations at Diia

13 construction services have resumed operations at Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49894 views

The Diia app has reopened 13 construction services, including construction notifications and declarations. Most of the services are automated and aimed at fighting corruption.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that 13 construction services have resumed work in Diya, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, construction notices and declarations of completion have been made available again.

The full list of construction services includes:

- Notice of commencement of preparatory work;

- Notification of the start of construction work on the basis of a construction passport;

- Notice of commencement of construction works SS1;

- Application for urban planning conditions and restrictions on land development;

- Issuance of a construction passport;

- Declaration of readiness for operation of SS1 facilities;

- Declaration of readiness of the facility for operation on the basis of a construction passport;

- Declaration of readiness for operation of unauthorizedly constructed facilities on a land plot of the appropriate designated purpose;

- Declaration of readiness for operation by court order;

- Construction permit and submission of amendments to the already issued permit;

- Revocation of a construction permit;

- Certificate of acceptance of the facility into operation;

- Cancellation of a notice of commencement of preparatory or construction work.

Construction services are automated as much as possible: most of the data in applications is pulled from registers, and decisions on some services are also issued automatically. This is primarily aimed at effectively combating corruption

- the message says.

The ministry added that automation also ensures simple, transparent and fast receipt of relevant documents, which is relevant for both businesses and Ukrainians building for themselves.

Recall

On the Diia portal, you can again terminate the sole proprietorship online without the participation of the state registrar. The service works automatically and minimizes waiting time.

Olga Rozgon

