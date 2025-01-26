13 construction services have resumed operations at Diia

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that 13 construction services have resumed work in Diya, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, construction notices and declarations of completion have been made available again.

The full list of construction services includes:

- Notice of commencement of preparatory work;

- Notification of the start of construction work on the basis of a construction passport;

- Notice of commencement of construction works SS1;

- Application for urban planning conditions and restrictions on land development;

- Issuance of a construction passport;

- Declaration of readiness for operation of SS1 facilities;

- Declaration of readiness of the facility for operation on the basis of a construction passport;

- Declaration of readiness for operation of unauthorizedly constructed facilities on a land plot of the appropriate designated purpose;

- Declaration of readiness for operation by court order;

- Construction permit and submission of amendments to the already issued permit;

- Revocation of a construction permit;

- Certificate of acceptance of the facility into operation;

- Cancellation of a notice of commencement of preparatory or construction work.

Construction services are automated as much as possible: most of the data in applications is pulled from registers, and decisions on some services are also issued automatically. This is primarily aimed at effectively combating corruption - the message says.



The ministry added that automation also ensures simple, transparent and fast receipt of relevant documents, which is relevant for both businesses and Ukrainians building for themselves.

Recall

On the Diia portal, you can again terminate the sole proprietorship online without the participation of the state registrar. The service works automatically and minimizes waiting time.