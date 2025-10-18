$41.640.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
87%
752mm
Facebook

128 combat engagements on the front: aviation and artillery destroyed seven areas of enemy concentration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

During October 17, 128 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces destroyed seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

128 combat engagements on the front: aviation and artillery destroyed seven areas of enemy concentration

Over the past day, October 17, 128 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces destroyed seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 109 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 268 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6024 kamikaze drones and carried out 4941 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 117 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Sumy.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 154 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 18 times near Vovchansk, Zapadne, and in the direction of the settlements of Bologivka, Kutkivka, Obukhivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Molodetske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times in the direction of Orestopil and the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced three times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain once to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic missile attacks with its own air defense systems. This requires pressure on Russia, including a package of appropriate weapons.

Vita Zelenetska

