128 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10259 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 80249 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44978 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92363 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52112 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45880 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98582 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56136 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 53922 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14567 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29284 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16122 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39182 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39467 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 80249 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92363 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98582 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129187 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29518 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54120 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65340 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62787 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71040 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

128 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

During the day, Russian troops launched 45 air strikes and used more than 1156 kamikaze drones. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where fierce fighting continues.

128 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

Since the beginning of May 14, 128 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched one missile and 45 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they involved 1156 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost four thousand shellings

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward in the direction of Glushkivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's attack.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times near the settlements of Nova Kruglyakivka, Lozova, Novoegorivka, Grekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Ridkodub and in the direction of Grigorivka. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying forces near Verkhnyokamianske and Bilogorivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Grigorivka, Bila Gora and Kurdyumivka. A battle is currently underway.

To force Putin to stop the war, the Russian economy should be "strangled": France calls on the EU to take decisive steps14.05.25, 14:41 • 2112 views

Nineteen times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka. All enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lisivka, Zviryove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 46 enemy assault actions, and five more battles are ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 324 occupiers were neutralized, 159 of them irrevocably. A tank, four cars, four motorcycles, 12 UAVs, a UAV control point, five UAV antennas and a Murom-M observation station were also destroyed. In addition, a Russian tank was damaged

- the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 20 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novopil, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Five battles are still ongoing.

Today, in the Huliaipil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, eight battles took place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 188 artillery shellings.

Let us remind you

President Zelensky said that Ukraine is taking active actions in the Kursk and Belgorod regions to protect the Ukrainian border. He stressed that this is not Ukraine's choice, but preventive defense.

A ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelenskyy 13.05.25, 17:54 • 3144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.75
Bitcoin
$103,349.20
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,184.00
Ethereum
$2,605.56