128 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

Since the beginning of May 14, 128 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched one missile and 45 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they involved 1156 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost four thousand shellings - the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward in the direction of Glushkivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's attack.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times near the settlements of Nova Kruglyakivka, Lozova, Novoegorivka, Grekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Ridkodub and in the direction of Grigorivka. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying forces near Verkhnyokamianske and Bilogorivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Grigorivka, Bila Gora and Kurdyumivka. A battle is currently underway.

Nineteen times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka. All enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lisivka, Zviryove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 46 enemy assault actions, and five more battles are ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 324 occupiers were neutralized, 159 of them irrevocably. A tank, four cars, four motorcycles, 12 UAVs, a UAV control point, five UAV antennas and a Murom-M observation station were also destroyed. In addition, a Russian tank was damaged - the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 20 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novopil, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Five battles are still ongoing.

Today, in the Huliaipil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, eight battles took place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 188 artillery shellings.

