Since the beginning of September 20, there have been 125 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one combined missile attack, using 37 missiles, 34 air strikes, dropping 54 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 2536 kamikaze drones and carried out 3387 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the General Staff reported.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped five guided bombs, carried out 115 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the direction of Myrny.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and towards Novoselevka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times towards Dronivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, 22 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka; three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 33 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Kozatske and Novopavlivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 178 occupiers were neutralized, 118 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one cannon, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive equipment; two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles and one enemy artillery system were also damaged. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Fyliya, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka and towards Berezove and Novovasylivske. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of the settlement of Olhivske. The aggressor launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske, made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivsky bridge.

On September 19, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. The total enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand people.

