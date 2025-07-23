124 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, occupiers are suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 23, 124 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 47 air strikes, dropping 70 KABs.

In addition, they used 1174 kamikaze drones, carried out 4237 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers. The enemy also launched six air strikes, using 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 324 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Dvorichna, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zahryzove, Novoplatonivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shypylivka, and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, seven more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the Hryhorivka area, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders twice today in the Toretsk area. The Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Dachne, and in the direction of Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 120 occupiers and wounded 91. Three vehicles, three motorcycles, one cannon, 12 UAVs, two enemy UAV control antennas were neutralized. Also, one vehicle, five cannons, five UAV control antennas, and two satellite communication terminals of the Russian occupiers were significantly damaged. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Vilne Pole, three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, eight attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

Recall

On July 22, Russian troops lost 970 soldiers, 3 tanks, and 42 artillery systems.

