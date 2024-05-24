123 children are forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv region

123 children from 36 settlements of Kharkiv region, including orphans and children deprived of parental care, will be forcibly evacuated. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, indicating that the decision was agreed by members of the relevant coordination headquarters, UNN writes.

Details

"The decision to evacuate children by force has been agreed with their legal representatives from certain settlements in Kharkiv region. We are talking about orphans and children deprived of parental care, together with their legal representatives," the agency said.

Compulsory evacuation of 123 children from 36 settlements of Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts is planned - noted in the Ministry of Reintegration.

Initially, as indicated, the evacuees are to be accommodated in Kharkiv, and later they will be hosted by Volyn region.

UNICEF and the SOS Children's Villages organization will join the evacuation efforts.

The evacuation will take place within 60 days. It is free of charge.

