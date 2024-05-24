ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
123 children are forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18441 views

123 children from 36 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including orphans and children deprived of parental care, will be forcibly evacuated to Volyn Oblast within 60 days as part of a free operation with the participation of UNICEF and SOS Children's Villages.

123 children from 36 settlements of Kharkiv region, including orphans and children deprived of parental care, will be forcibly evacuated. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, indicating that the decision was agreed by members of the relevant coordination headquarters, UNN writes.

Details

"The decision to evacuate children by force has been agreed with their legal representatives from certain settlements in Kharkiv region. We are talking about orphans and children deprived of parental care, together with their legal representatives," the agency said.

Compulsory evacuation of 123 children from 36 settlements of Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts is planned

- noted in the Ministry of Reintegration.

Initially, as indicated, the evacuees are to be accommodated in Kharkiv, and later they will be hosted by Volyn region.

UNICEF and the SOS Children's Villages organization will join the evacuation efforts. 

The evacuation will take place within 60 days. It is free of charge.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
yunisefUNICEF
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising