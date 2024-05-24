11 thousand people have been evacuated from three districts in Kharkiv region

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region amid intensified enemy shelling, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

"A total of 11,018 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

