Woman injured in evening shelling of Kharkiv, 9 dead in region over 24 hours - RMA

A woman was injured in an evening enemy strike on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

23:03, Kharkiv. As a result of shelling, the roof and facade of the enterprise building were damaged, windows were smashed. A woman was injured - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, also at 20:00 in the village of Kurylivka in Kupyansk district, a household building burned down as a result of shelling.

Also in Kupyansk district, he said, at 10:02 a.m. in the village of Kindrashivka, a household building and a garage were burning as a result of shelling. Two people were injured. One person was killed.

Synehubov reports 9 dead in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling over the past day.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Russian occupants were actively using aviation for attacks. Ukrainian troops responded with countermeasures that resulted in significant losses for the invaders. The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 20 over the last day," said Colonel Syniehubov.