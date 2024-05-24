ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Woman injured in evening shelling of Kharkiv, 9 dead in region over 24 hours - RMA

Woman injured in evening shelling of Kharkiv, 9 dead in region over 24 hours - RMA

A woman was wounded in an evening attack on Kharkiv, and damage to buildings and infrastructure was reported throughout the region.

A woman was injured in an evening enemy strike on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

23:03, Kharkiv. As a result of shelling, the roof and facade of the enterprise building were damaged, windows were smashed. A woman was injured

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, also at 20:00 in the village of Kurylivka in Kupyansk district, a household building burned down as a result of shelling.

Also in Kupyansk district, he said, at 10:02 a.m. in the village of Kindrashivka, a household building and a garage were burning as a result of shelling. Two people were injured. One person was killed.

Synehubov reports 9 dead in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling over the past day.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Russian occupants were actively using aviation for attacks. Ukrainian troops responded with countermeasures that resulted in significant losses for the invaders. The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 20 over the last day," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

