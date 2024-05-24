Russians hit railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region again at night, trains continue to run - UZ

Russian forces shelled civilian railroad infrastructure in Kharkiv region again overnight, damaging tracks, buildings and cars, but there were no casualties and trains continue to run as scheduled, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"The enemy does not abandon its targeted attempts to stop the railroad in Kharkiv region. At night, it struck at the civilian railroad infrastructure again. As a result of the shelling, tracks, buildings, idle freight cars and an electric train car were damaged," UZ reported on Telegram.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

"Long-distance and suburban trains are running on schedule," UZ said.

