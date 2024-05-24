8 killed, 44 wounded in Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours as a result of hostile shelling

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170260 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162914 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147426 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203951 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38713 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 52141 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106803 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 33439 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102427 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217421 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102427 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160234 views
Actual
8 killed, 44 wounded in Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours as a result of hostile shelling

8 killed, 44 wounded in Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours as a result of hostile shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22160 views

On May 23, 8 people were killed and 44 injured, including two children, in Kharkiv region as a result of massive Russian shelling that damaged residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles in many towns and villages.

In Kharkiv region, 8 people were killed and 44 injured, including two children, as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, the regional police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, as a result of massive shelling by the Russian military, there were killed and dozens of wounded, including minors. Aviation, artillery, mortars completely destroyed and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure facilities," the police said and listed:

  • Kharkiv city. On May 23, at 10:40 a.m., the military of the Russian Federation, encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine,  launched an enemy missile attack with 5 missiles from the S-300 air defense system. As a result of  the shelling, 28 citizens were injured, 7 of whom were killed. All of them were civilians. A private enterprise, cars, an infrastructure facility, and administrative buildings were damaged. 
  • On May 23, at 22:58, an enemy shelling of the UMPD D-30 took place. The infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties. 
  • the town of Lyubotyn. on may 23 at 10:30 a.m. as a result of the enemy's missile attack with 2 missiles  of s-300 damaged 10 cars, 28 buildings and structures. 11 civilians were injured. 
  • the town of Dergachi. on may 23 at 14:05 8 people were wounded as a result of the enemy air shelling of the CAB UMPB D-30, including a 16-year-old boy. Private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. 
  • Ridkodub village. on may 23 at 14:50 a 65-year-old man died as a result of the enemy shelling. 
  • Zolochiv village. on may 23 at 10:05 am two women of 73 and 72 years old were wounded as a result of the enemy air shelling of CAB. Private houses, outbuildings and a garage were damaged. 
  • Prykolotne village. on may 23 at 14:00 a 41-year-old woman was wounded as a result of hostile air shelling of CAB. 
  • Ryasne village. on may 23 at 15:10 an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the enemy UAV shelling. 
  • Cherkaski Tyshky village. on may 23 at 14:30 as a result of the enemy shelling with RSVF the forest and outbuildings were burning. 

May 24 is declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv23.05.24, 17:51 • 13886 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising