8 killed, 44 wounded in Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours as a result of hostile shelling

In Kharkiv region, 8 people were killed and 44 injured, including two children, as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, the regional police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, as a result of massive shelling by the Russian military, there were killed and dozens of wounded, including minors. Aviation, artillery, mortars completely destroyed and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure facilities," the police said and listed:

Kharkiv city. On May 23, at 10:40 a.m., the military of the Russian Federation, encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, launched an enemy missile attack with 5 missiles from the S-300 air defense system. As a result of the shelling, 28 citizens were injured, 7 of whom were killed. All of them were civilians. A private enterprise, cars, an infrastructure facility, and administrative buildings were damaged.

On May 23, at 22:58, an enemy shelling of the UMPD D-30 took place. The infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties.

the town of Lyubotyn. on may 23 at 10:30 a.m. as a result of the enemy's missile attack with 2 missiles of s-300 damaged 10 cars, 28 buildings and structures. 11 civilians were injured.

the town of Dergachi. on may 23 at 14:05 8 people were wounded as a result of the enemy air shelling of the CAB UMPB D-30, including a 16-year-old boy. Private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

Ridkodub village. on may 23 at 14:50 a 65-year-old man died as a result of the enemy shelling.

Zolochiv village. on may 23 at 10:05 am two women of 73 and 72 years old were wounded as a result of the enemy air shelling of CAB. Private houses, outbuildings and a garage were damaged.

Prykolotne village. on may 23 at 14:00 a 41-year-old woman was wounded as a result of hostile air shelling of CAB.

Ryasne village. on may 23 at 15:10 an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the enemy UAV shelling.

Cherkaski Tyshky village. on may 23 at 14:30 as a result of the enemy shelling with RSVF the forest and outbuildings were burning.

May 24 is declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv