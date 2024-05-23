May 24 is declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 2569 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240734 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148065 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220292 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111383 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41541 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107272 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14271 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21238 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107272 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111383 views
May 24 is declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13882 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov declares May 24 a Day of Mourning in the city after 7 people were killed on May 23 as a result of Russian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure.

May 24 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the city of Kharkiv. The corresponding order was signed by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

“As a sign of mourning for those killed today, on May 23, during the missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, the national flag with a mourning ribbon will be at half-mast on buildings and structures of local government, enterprises, institutions and organizations,” the Kharkiv City Council reported.

Entertainment music will also be banned in markets, retail establishments, public catering facilities, etc.

Recall 

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

