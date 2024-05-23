May 24 is declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov declares May 24 a Day of Mourning in the city after 7 people were killed on May 23 as a result of Russian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure.
May 24 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the city of Kharkiv. The corresponding order was signed by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
“As a sign of mourning for those killed today, on May 23, during the missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, the national flag with a mourning ribbon will be at half-mast on buildings and structures of local government, enterprises, institutions and organizations,” the Kharkiv City Council reported.
Entertainment music will also be banned in markets, retail establishments, public catering facilities, etc.
Recall
On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.