12-year-old girl dies in dental hospital in Zakarpattia: investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

An investigation has been launched in Zakarpattia into the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hospitalized from a private dental clinic in Uzhhorod. The child was in intensive care for 9 days but died.

12-year-old girl dies in dental hospital in Zakarpattia: investigation launched
Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition from a dental clinic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement agencies, on January 5, an ambulance took the girl to the hospital from a private dental clinic in Uzhhorod in an unconscious state.

The child remained in the intensive care unit for 9 days. But despite the doctors' efforts, she could not be saved.

The police qualified this under the following parts of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder of a minor child);
    • Part 2 of Article 140 (Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker).

      The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment from three to fifteen years.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that in Odesa region, a man driving a "Nissan" hit a woman with her two-year-old daughter at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The victims were taken to the hospital.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
      Road traffic accident
      Odesa Oblast
      Zakarpattia Oblast
      Ukraine
      Uzhhorod