12-year-old girl dies in dental hospital in Zakarpattia: investigation launched

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition from a dental clinic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement agencies, on January 5, an ambulance took the girl to the hospital from a private dental clinic in Uzhhorod in an unconscious state.

The child remained in the intensive care unit for 9 days. But despite the doctors' efforts, she could not be saved.

The police qualified this under the following parts of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder of a minor child);

Part 2 of Article 140 (Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker).

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment from three to fifteen years.

Recall

