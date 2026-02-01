$42.850.00
February 1, 12:49 PM
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack on a bus with miners in Ternivka, 12 people were killed. Another 16 people were injured.

12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners

The National Police of Ukraine clarified that 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured as a result of the enemy attack on a bus with miners, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 PM in Ternivka, 12 people died as a result of a drone attack on a bus with people, and the number of injured increased to 16 people.

- the message says.

Let's add

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported on his Telegram channel that the number of victims of the enemy attack on a bus with miners had risen to 16. However, the message was later corrected and stated that the number of dead reached 12.

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime01.02.26, 20:20 • 2360 views

The official statement by DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko also states that as a result of the enemy attack, "at least 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured."

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
DTEK
Ukraine