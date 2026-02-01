12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy drone attack on a bus with miners in Ternivka, 12 people were killed. Another 16 people were injured.
The National Police of Ukraine clarified that 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured as a result of the enemy attack on a bus with miners, UNN reports.
As of 10:00 PM in Ternivka, 12 people died as a result of a drone attack on a bus with people, and the number of injured increased to 16 people.
Let's add
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported on his Telegram channel that the number of victims of the enemy attack on a bus with miners had risen to 16. However, the message was later corrected and stated that the number of dead reached 12.
Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime01.02.26, 20:20 • 2360 views
The official statement by DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko also states that as a result of the enemy attack, "at least 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured."