12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners

The National Police of Ukraine clarified that 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured as a result of the enemy attack on a bus with miners, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 PM in Ternivka, 12 people died as a result of a drone attack on a bus with people, and the number of injured increased to 16 people. - the message says.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported on his Telegram channel that the number of victims of the enemy attack on a bus with miners had risen to 16. However, the message was later corrected and stated that the number of dead reached 12.

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

The official statement by DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko also states that as a result of the enemy attack, "at least 12 people were killed and 16 more were injured."