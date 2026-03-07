$43.810.0050.900.00
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 16098 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 36912 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 25526 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 27533 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 46420 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 55964 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 63229 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44727 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 85822 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30469 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

113 combat engagements took place at the front, most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

113 combat engagements were recorded at the front, with the enemy launching most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers used thousands of drones and hundreds of guided aerial bombs.

113 combat engagements took place at the front, most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where the enemy has launched the most attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy launched one missile strike using 29 missiles and 58 air strikes – dropping 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6562 kamikaze drones and carried out 2471 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 115 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. It launched three air strikes using eight KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Hrafske, Vilcha, Zybyne, and Pishchane. Two enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosinove. One attack is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Drobycheve. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 12 times towards Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Pazeno. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the area of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyno Yaru, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking in the areas of Verbove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Myrny, and Zelene. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

