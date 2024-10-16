112 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector
There were 112 combat engagements in the frontline, 46 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions.
In total, 112 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector: 46 attacks took place there. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 16.10.2024, UNN reports.
Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched one missile attack using one missile, 49 air strikes - dropping 50 UAVs, using 655 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons,
In the Kharkiv sector , the occupants carried out four attacks near Starytsia over the past day. Units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults. According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 65 occupants killed and wounded, 16 UAVs, four units of special equipment and a car were destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were significantly damaged.
In the Kupyansk sector, 18 enemy attacks were registered in the areas of Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve, nine of them were ongoing.
The enemy attacked seventeen times in the Liman sector , trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Our defenders managed to repel 13 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues.
Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Occupants were active in the area of Stupochki. All the enemy's attempts to push our soldiers back were in vain.
During the day, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers once near Toretsk. The attack was repelled, the enemy was not successful.
In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, fighting has been ongoing in the areas of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Nine enemy offensive and assault actions were repelled. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and positions. Today's enemy losses preliminarily amount to 155 killed and wounded occupants, and Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, a mortar, two motorcycles and a vehicle. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and two mortars were heavily damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector, 46 occupants' attacks have been registered so far. The invaders remain most active near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane. Twenty-six enemy assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting is still ongoing
In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Niva.
In the Orikhivsk sector , our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six aggressor assaults on our positions.
