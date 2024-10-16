112 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38091 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141733 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190705 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353186 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177889 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196844 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125934 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12565 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11967 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16857 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24712 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19102 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3906 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19263 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38084 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96574 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26211 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28559 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42149 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50392 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138802 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

112 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20292 views

There were 112 combat engagements in the frontline, 46 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions.

112 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector

In total, 112 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector: 46 attacks took place there. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 16.10.2024, UNN reports. 

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched one missile attack using one missile, 49 air strikes - dropping 50 UAVs, using 655 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons,

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector , the occupants carried out four attacks near Starytsia over the past day. Units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults. According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 65 occupants killed and wounded, 16 UAVs, four units of special equipment and a car were destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were significantly damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, 18 enemy attacks were registered in the areas of Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve, nine of them were ongoing.

The enemy attacked seventeen times in the Liman sector , trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Our defenders managed to repel 13 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Occupants were active in the area of Stupochki. All the enemy's attempts to push our soldiers back were in vain.

During the day, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers once near Toretsk. The attack was repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, fighting has been ongoing in the areas of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Nine enemy offensive and assault actions were repelled. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and positions. Today's enemy losses preliminarily amount to 155 killed and wounded occupants, and Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, a mortar, two motorcycles and a vehicle. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and two mortars were heavily damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 46 occupants' attacks have been registered so far. The invaders remain most active near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane. Twenty-six enemy assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting is still ongoing

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Niva.

In the Orikhivsk sector , our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six aggressor assaults on our positions.

Probably, preparations for strikes are underway: Kovalenko says Russia is amassing missiles at airfields16.10.24, 20:13 • 16385 views

