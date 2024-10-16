Probably, preparations for strikes are underway: Kovalenko says Russia is amassing missiles at airfields
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russia has amassed missiles at strategic aviation airfields. Preparations for new strikes against Ukraine are not ruled out.
Russia is accumulating missiles at strategic aviation airfields, it is possible that the enemy is preparing for strikes. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
"Unfortunately, Russia is accumulating missiles at strategic aviation airfields. The Il-76MD aircraft transport parts, fuel and the missiles themselves," Kovalenko said.
He also said that Tu-22m3 and Tu-95MS aircraft are flying between airfields.
"It's possible that the enemy is preparing for strikes," he summarized.
