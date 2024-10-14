Massive attacks of the Russian Federation: Verkhovna Rada Committee appeals to IAEA over threat to nuclear safety
Kyiv • UNN
The Committee on Energy addressed the IAEA regarding the threat to nuclear safety posed by the attacks of the Russian Federation. They ask to consider the possibility of permanent presence of IAEA experts at key Ukrainian facilities.
The Committee on Energy appealed to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi regarding the threat to nuclear safety due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, UNN reports.
The Committee expressed its deep appreciation to the IAEA for its unwavering and courageous efforts to support Ukraine's nuclear and energy security. However, given the constant threat of large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation, the Committee requests that consideration be given to establishing a permanent presence of IAEA experts at key Ukrainian substations and other critical facilities.
Sybiha informs IAEA Head about Russia's plans to strike at elements of the nuclear power system: they discussed prevention25.09.24, 15:36 • 12478 views
Such a measure, the appeal states, is vital to ensure continuous oversight and guarantee nuclear and energy safety.