Court ruled USAID closure unconstitutional
Kyiv • UNN
A district judge has ruled that Elon Musk and the White House Office of Performance likely violated the Constitution by shutting down USAID. The court ordered to restore access to the agency's systems.
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang ruled on Tuesday, March 18, that Elon Musk and his-led Department of Efficiency (DOGE) of the White House government likely violated the Constitution when they unilaterally shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.
Details
It is noted that the judge ruled in favor of a group of more than two dozen unnamed current and former USAID employees and contractors who challenged attempts to close the agency.
Chuang partially granted their request for a preliminary injunction and noted in a 68-page decision that DOGE and Musk likely violated the Constitution's appointment and separation of powers clause.
In particular, the judge ordered Musk and special task force staff to restore access to email, payment and other electronic systems for all current USAID employees and personal services contractors.
"The judge also barred DOGE and Musk from taking any action related to the closure of USAID, including sending employees on administrative leave, firing USAID employees, closing its buildings, bureaus or offices, and removing content from its websites," the publication clarifies.
Recall
Last week it became known that USAID is terminating a grant agreement with the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund in the amount of $75 million. This will reduce funding for the purchase of equipment for the energy sector.
