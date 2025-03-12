USAID employees were ordered to burn classified agency documents - media
USAID employees were ordered to destroy classified documents stored at headquarters. This happened after the cancellation of 83% of programs, which led to lawsuits and requests from the Senate.
Employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who remained after a wave of layoffs, were ordered to destroy classified documents stored in safes and the human resources department at the headquarters. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
The publication became aware of the content of an email sent to agency employees by acting USAID Executive Director Erica Carr.
First, shred as many documents as possible, and then burn them when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break
It is noted that in response to the directive, two separate lawsuits were filed to stop the destruction of documents.
Lawyers representing the interests of USAID contractors in one lawsuit filed an emergency request for a court order requiring the government to "preserve all documents that may be relevant to the pending litigation
Plaintiffs in another lawsuit against USAID also sought a temporary restraining order, arguing that agency management issued a "broad, short directive to immediately shred and burn documents relating to USAID's structure, function, and activities".
Staff of the Democratic Party of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs also contacted the State Department and USAID for details on compliance with federal record keeping.
The United States is officially canceling 83% of the programs of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) after 6 weeks of analysis. They spent billions of dollars on goals that do not meet the interests of the United States, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
