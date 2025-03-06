Trump administration threatened criminal cases against USAID employees or grant recipients - The Hill
Kyiv • UNN
The acting deputy administrator of USAID reported the possibility of referring criminal cases to the U.S. Department of Justice. This concerns allegations of the misuse of foreign aid.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is indicating that it may pursue criminal cases against employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) or grant recipients on charges of misusing foreign aid, reports The Hill, writes UNN.
Details
Acting USAID Deputy Administrator Peter Morocco informed American lawmakers at a closed briefing on Wednesday that he and his staff are "considering the possibility of referring criminal cases to the Department of Justice," according to two people familiar with the discussions.
It is unclear whether Morocco will follow through on the threat, said one person who was present in the room during the briefing, but they took it as an important signal that resonated at the meeting with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Supplement
The significant cut in foreign aid is hitting the work of non-profit organizations and contractors. Aid programs around the world have been suspended due to a complete freeze on funding and a review of billions of dollars in aid.
This is happening at a time when the Trump administration has sent most USAID employees on leave or laid them off.