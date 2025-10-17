$41.640.12
111 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 3,292 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

111 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 3,292 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,834 shellings. Russian troops launched 78 air strikes and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs.

111 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 3,292 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 111 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 3,292 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,834 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 78 air strikes, dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,292 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,834 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 147 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Bologivka, Kutkivka, Obukhivka, Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. Six out of seven attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobycheve, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Seven enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Pereyizne, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians tried 11 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Torske, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers tried 33 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk. In one location, the fighting is still ongoing.

The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign

According to preliminary data, 56 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 41 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one vehicle and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles; a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles was damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Orestopil and in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, Malynivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, with air support, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried once in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day

Antonina Tumanova

