Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
October 16, 09:15 PM • 33763 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 40008 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 31093 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 34398 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 37626 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 50530 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 36710 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 44976 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 82488 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 23743 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Russian propagandist Zuyev killed in Zaporizhzhia region, another seriously wounded - Russian mediaOctober 16, 07:10 PM • 3050 views
Ukraine calls for sanctions against the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" due to its ties with RussiaOctober 16, 07:58 PM • 12983 views
India cut Russian oil imports by 50% after talks with US - ReutersOctober 16, 08:59 PM • 5790 views
Trump named the composition of the US delegation for negotiations with Russia on UkraineOctober 16, 10:31 PM • 4540 views
Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British ParliamentOctober 16, 11:02 PM • 16098 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 50535 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 82491 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 51847 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 73798 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 85173 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 41480 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 89555 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 66634 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 68174 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 72803 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136
The Times

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian troop losses for October 16: 730 occupiers and 588 UAVs were eliminated. The total enemy losses from 24.02.22 to 17.10.25 amount to over 1.1 million personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day

On October 16, Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 588 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1128030 (+730) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11266 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23394 (+10)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33748 (+35)
          • MLRS ‒ 1520 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1228 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 71025 (+588)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3864 (+5)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 64541 (+73)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3978 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, declaring its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

                              Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump07.10.25, 20:45 • 3717 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine