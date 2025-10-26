110 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy launched 50 air strikes - General Staff

On October 26, 110 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders launched one missile and 50 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 126 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 3,988 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,711 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault action by the occupiers. The enemy also launched two air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 133 shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times and was repelled near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out five unsuccessful assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through seven times in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, Pereizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Pankivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 73 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 29 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed one unit of motor transport, an artillery system, and eight unmanned aerial vehicles. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Oleksandrogorod, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Rybne. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Malynivka and Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, and Nechaiivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped four enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Veselianka, and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge — without success. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

On October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 are approximately 1,136,890 people.

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops liberated Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske