110 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy launched 50 air strikes - General Staff

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
06:56 PM • 8812 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 18971 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 22091 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 22267 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 28853 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23051 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19509 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 37887 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14341 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13902 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
82%
741mm
Popular news
The network showed how Moscow was surrounded by a multi-layered air defense systemPhotoOctober 26, 01:10 PM • 14487 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on October 26: the number of injured increased to 33 peopleOctober 26, 01:56 PM • 9924 views
Not only closing the border with Belarus: Lithuania considers restricting transit to KaliningradOctober 26, 02:51 PM • 6378 views
"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 26PhotoOctober 26, 04:05 PM • 10254 views
Dam cracked: "Madyar" confirmed strike on Belgorod reservoirVideo06:38 PM • 4686 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 37890 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 70505 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 95830 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 79160 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 99349 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 37790 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 44792 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 44895 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 45416 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 47858 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Gold
S-300 missile system

110 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy launched 50 air strikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

On October 26, 110 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 1 missile and 50 air strikes, and used 3988 kamikaze drones.

110 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy launched 50 air strikes - General Staff

On October 26, 110 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders launched one missile and 50 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 126 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 3,988 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,711 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault action by the occupiers. The enemy also launched two air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 133 shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times and was repelled near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out five unsuccessful assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Torske.

"Pushing us towards a humanitarian catastrophe": Zelenskyy says Putin shows no desire to stop the war24.10.25, 16:08 • 2755 views

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through seven times in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, Pereizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Pankivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 73 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 29 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed one unit of motor transport, an artillery system, and eight unmanned aerial vehicles.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Oleksandrogorod, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Rybne. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Malynivka and Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, and Nechaiivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped four enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Veselianka, and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge — without success. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

On October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 are approximately 1,136,890 people.

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops liberated Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske26.10.25, 11:55 • 3404 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine