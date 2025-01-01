11 unique museum objects were included in the State Register of National Cultural Heritage. Among them are works by prominent Ukrainian artists Kazimir Malevich and Ilya Repin, UNN reports with reference to the ICRC.

At its first meeting after a long break, the expert fund commission of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine included 11 unique museum objects from the collections of four Ukrainian museums in the State Register of National Cultural Heritage.

Among them are works by prominent Ukrainian artists.

This includes Kazimir Malevich's painting "Supermatism-65" from the collection of the Kharkiv Art Museum, which is a vivid example of the Suprematist art style that Malevich founded in 1915.

The State Register also includes a painting by Ilya Repin "Cossacks Write a Letter to the Turkish Sultan," which belongs to the collection of the Kharkiv Art Museum

In addition, another important artifact included in the State Register is the Aprakos Gospel of 1707 (printed by the Kyiv Cave Monastery) from the collection of the Kharkiv Historical Museum named after M.F. Sumtsov.

"The Gospel is a unique printing masterpiece, an original copy of a rare illustrated Ukrainian Cyrillic old book of large format and one of the most outstanding projects in the history of Ukrainian book publishing before the nineteenth century," the statement reads.

