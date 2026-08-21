107 out of 135 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 135 drones at Ukraine overnight, of which 107 were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, during the night of August 21 (from 18:00 on August 20), the enemy attacked with 135 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory, the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 107 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by 27 attack UAVs at 16 locations were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) at 3 — the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia lost 1,390 military personnel and nearly 2,000 drones in one day