Over the course of August 20, Russian forces lost 1,390 soldiers and 1,980 UAVs in the war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 08/21/26 are estimated at:

personnel ‒ 1,474,030 (+1,390)

tanks ‒ 12,286 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 25,170 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 48,318 (+57)

MLRS ‒ 2,052 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1,581 (+4)

aircraft ‒ 439 (0)

helicopters ‒ 354 (0)

operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 472,849 (+1,980)

ground robotic systems ‒ 2,333 (+12)

ships / boats ‒ 35 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

motor vehicles and fuel trucks ‒ 137,369 (+551)

special equipment ‒ 4,559 (+8)

cruise missiles ‒ 5,049 (+39)

The data is being уточнено.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main task for the new Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara is to set up the defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the supply system for the troops.

Putin is trying to unite Russians around the idea of war against Ukraine ahead of the elections - ISW