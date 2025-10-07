101 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4166 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10076 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12709 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35542 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41934 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70732 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58769 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56440 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103064 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36747 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
79%
753mm
Popular news
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35522 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53580 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62826 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103053 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202552 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6640 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24263 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77205 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72776 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147748 views
Actual
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

101 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, having carried out 117 shellings of positions.

101 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 117 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnoe, Kamyanka, Bologivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense five times in the areas of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselevka, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks near Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka; battles are currently ongoing in one location.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Novoe Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Filia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselevka, Novogeorgiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novogeorgiivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka. Our soldiers repelled 11 enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times near Poltavka and Malynivka; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by the invaders near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled two enemy attacks, and one more battle is ongoing.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine07.10.25, 07:42 • 28627 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupyansk