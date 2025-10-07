101 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 117 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnoe, Kamyanka, Bologivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense five times in the areas of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselevka, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks near Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka; battles are currently ongoing in one location.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Novoe Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Filia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselevka, Novogeorgiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novogeorgiivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka. Our soldiers repelled 11 enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times near Poltavka and Malynivka; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by the invaders near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled two enemy attacks, and one more battle is ongoing.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine