100 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,700 drones - General Staff

First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
05:38 PM • 10665 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 10134 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 10346 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 10935 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
03:29 PM • 11139 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
02:58 PM • 10774 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 12096 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40241 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45202 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40237 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45199 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 138612 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 147871 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
100 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,700 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Since the beginning of the day, 100 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy carried out 70 air strikes, dropped 181 guided aerial bombs, and used 5,774 kamikaze drones.

100 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,700 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 100 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5,774 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,336 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, the enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropped 181 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,774 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,336 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping one KAB, carried out 68 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Hrafske and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks, in the area of Drobycheve and towards Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Shakhove and towards the settlement of Shevchenko.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 22; destroyed a tank, 76 unmanned aerial vehicles, an artillery system, a ground robotic complex, two units of motor vehicles, nine units of special equipment, two UAV control points and a fuel and lubricants depot. An artillery system, two electronic warfare stations, ten units of motor vehicles, three UAV control points and nine enemy personnel shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten attacks by the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Ternove and towards Vyshneve. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne, Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka, Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy air strikes hit the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselevka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, Katerynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded. Air strikes with guided aerial bombs hit the settlements of Orikhiv and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

40 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff23.02.26, 17:03 • 3268 views

Antonina Tumanova

