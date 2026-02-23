100 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 5,700 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 100 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5,774 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,336 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, the enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropped 181 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,774 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,336 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping one KAB, carried out 68 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Hrafske and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks, in the area of Drobycheve and towards Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Shakhove and towards the settlement of Shevchenko.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 22; destroyed a tank, 76 unmanned aerial vehicles, an artillery system, a ground robotic complex, two units of motor vehicles, nine units of special equipment, two UAV control points and a fuel and lubricants depot. An artillery system, two electronic warfare stations, ten units of motor vehicles, three UAV control points and nine enemy personnel shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten attacks by the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Ternove and towards Vyshneve. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne, Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka, Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy air strikes hit the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselevka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, Katerynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded. Air strikes with guided aerial bombs hit the settlements of Orikhiv and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

