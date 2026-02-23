40 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 272 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 3454 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30311 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 37624 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 24101 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 29522 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 30664 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 25083 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 34380 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42933 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
91%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 48516 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 54960 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 21148 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 31241 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhoto01:28 PM • 18165 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 8470 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30329 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 37645 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 133495 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 142900 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 21494 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 55330 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 65610 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 65860 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 64835 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed 131
Heating

40 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Since the beginning of the day, 40 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

40 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 40 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Leonivka, Arkhypivka of Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Rohizne, Sukhodil, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Holyshivske, Neskuche, Nova Huta, Tovstodubove of Sumy region.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to attack once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders in the Drobysheve area and towards Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne and towards Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the area of Ternove and towards Vyshneve. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. The settlement of Orikhiv was subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy23.02.26, 11:02 • 3154 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine