40 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 40 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Leonivka, Arkhypivka of Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Rohizne, Sukhodil, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Holyshivske, Neskuche, Nova Huta, Tovstodubove of Sumy region. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to attack once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders in the Drobysheve area and towards Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne and towards Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the area of Ternove and towards Vyshneve. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. The settlement of Orikhiv was subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy