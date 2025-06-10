10 thousand hryvnias per hectare: a program of payments to farmers for growing cotton starts in Ukraine

Today, June 10, the State Agrarian Register starts accepting applications for funds for agricultural producers who grow cotton. Farmers will be paid 10,000 hryvnias per hectare, and an application can be submitted within a month. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, reports UNN.

The State Agrarian Register starts accepting applications for a budget subsidy based on the unit of cultivated land for agricultural producers who grow cotton. Applications will be accepted from June 10 at 9:00 a.m. to July 10, 2025 inclusive - the statement reads.

Applications can be submitted by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who:

grow cotton in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions;

are registered in the State Agrarian Register;

have no debts to the budget;

are not in the process of bankruptcy or liquidation;

have not been prosecuted, have no criminal record or are wanted;

are not included in the sanctions lists;

are not included in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Have Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses;

do not conduct business in temporarily occupied territories, as well as in the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

How to apply:

register or log in to your personal account on the website of the State Agrarian Register;

open the support program in the “Available Programs” section. Fill out the application form;

add to the application a certificate on the results of cotton sowing for the current year's harvest signed by a legal entity or individual entrepreneur and a certificate from the State Tax Service on the absence of tax debt, as of the date of its execution.

click “Apply” next to the name of the support program;

the system will generate a completed application according to the form of Annex 4 to the Procedure. Double-check the correctness of the entered data and sign the application using a qualified electronic signature.

After completing the verification of the application and information about the recipient, the regional commission will notify you through the DAR software about the approval or rejection, indicating the reasons. If approved, it determines the amount of budget funds for payment - added the ministry.

From September 15, the funds should be credited to the recipient's account.

Let us remind you

In April last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law simplifying the import and circulation in Ukraine of cotton varieties necessary for the production of gunpowder, for the period of martial law and for two years after its completion or cancellation.

In April of this year, the government supported the program of payments to agricultural producers of Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions who grow cotton. The payment will be 10,000 hryvnias per hectare.