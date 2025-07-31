Zuckerberg's new goal is to create personal superintelligence for everyone

Meta plans to spend even more money on investments in AI data centers. Mark Zuckerberg announced that he sees the future of AI precisely in expanding personal capabilities.

UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

"I look forward to building personal superintelligence for everyone in the world," said Meta Corporation founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after presenting the latest quarterly results. While Microsoft, amid the AI boom, makes a "leap to the four trillion dollar club on the stock market," Mark Zuckerberg apparently has a new vision: superintelligence (a variant of AI that surpasses human intelligence in all respects) should be more accessible in the world.

Meta's State of Affairs Reference

Facebook's parent company is on a growth trajectory. In the second quarter, the American group increased its turnover by 22% to $47.52 billion, and net profit by 36% to $18.34 billion.

Meta and Microsoft shares are at a record high. The results for the last quarter also exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Superintelligence for everyone?

Regarding plans for artificial intelligence (AI), which Meta describes as superintelligence.

According to Zuckerberg, this AI variant can perform complex tasks without human intervention.

Superintelligence surpasses human intelligence, and its development is currently likely approaching reach - even if it takes time.

Facebook's parent company now plans to spend even more money on investments in artificial intelligence data centers.

At least $66 billion is planned to be invested here - two billion dollars more than previously planned. The target upper limit remains unchanged at $72 billion.

Microsoft also benefits greatly from AI

Like Meta, Microsoft also reported strong results yesterday evening. Market expectations were high before the quarterly results - and Microsoft met its expectations.

Microsoft Cloud division revenue grew 25 percent above average to $46.7 billion. At the same time, group revenue grew 18 percent to $76.4 billion, and net profit increased 22 percent to $27.2 billion.

Recall

Meta is investing heavily in Scale AI, valuing the startup at over $29 billion. Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang will join Meta to work on AI initiatives.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that glasses will become the primary way to interact with artificial intelligence.