Zuckerberg's new goal is to create personal superintelligence for everyone

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
10:55 AM • 1570 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 6182 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
10:16 AM • 7400 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 19530 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 146799 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 193510 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 105016 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 96809 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 92037 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133103 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.3m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missilesJuly 31, 01:49 AM • 45858 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 47500 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 41722 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 41836 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 48196 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 146830 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 193540 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 141977 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 160738 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 202890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 99435 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 162867 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 220675 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 267411 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 199652 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
DJI Mavic
ChatGPT

Zuckerberg's new goal is to create personal superintelligence for everyone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Meta invests billions of dollars in AI data centers. Mark Zuckerberg aims to make superintelligence accessible to everyone in the world.

Zuckerberg's new goal is to create personal superintelligence for everyone

Meta plans to spend even more money on investments in AI data centers. Mark Zuckerberg announced that he sees the future of AI precisely in expanding personal capabilities.

UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

"I look forward to building personal superintelligence for everyone in the world," said Meta Corporation founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after presenting the latest quarterly results.

While Microsoft, amid the AI boom, makes a "leap to the four trillion dollar club on the stock market," Mark Zuckerberg apparently has a new vision: superintelligence (a variant of AI that surpasses human intelligence in all respects) should be more accessible in the world.

Meta's State of Affairs Reference

Facebook's parent company is on a growth trajectory. In the second quarter, the American group increased its turnover by 22% to $47.52 billion, and net profit by 36% to $18.34 billion.

Meta and Microsoft shares are at a record high. The results for the last quarter also exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Superintelligence for everyone?

Regarding plans for artificial intelligence (AI), which Meta describes as superintelligence.

According to Zuckerberg, this AI variant can perform complex tasks without human intervention.

Superintelligence surpasses human intelligence, and its development is currently likely approaching reach - even if it takes time.

Facebook's parent company now plans to spend even more money on investments in artificial intelligence data centers.

At least $66 billion is planned to be invested here - two billion dollars more than previously planned. The target upper limit remains unchanged at $72 billion.

Microsoft also benefits greatly from AI

Like Meta, Microsoft also reported strong results yesterday evening. Market expectations were high before the quarterly results - and Microsoft met its expectations.

Microsoft Cloud division revenue grew 25 percent above average to $46.7 billion. At the same time, group revenue grew 18 percent to $76.4 billion, and net profit increased 22 percent to $27.2 billion.

Recall

Meta is investing heavily in Scale AI, valuing the startup at over $29 billion. Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang will join Meta to work on AI initiatives.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that glasses will become the primary way to interact with artificial intelligence.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Mark Zuckerberg
Microsoft
Facebook