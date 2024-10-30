Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum split after three years together - People
Kyiv • UNN
Hollywood couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have broken up after three years together. The actress was spotted without a wedding ring, although the couple had recently planned a joint project.
Details
Numerous sources confirm to People that the Batman star and the Super Mike actor have called off their engagement.
The two became a couple after working together on Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, which starred Tatum, and got engaged a year ago.
Representatives of both stars did not respond to requests for comment.
Tatum, 44, joined Kravitz at a production of her Blink Twice co-star Lavon Hawke's play in the Red Hook neighborhood of New York City on October 6. However, Kravitz, 35, has been spotted without her wedding ring in recent weeks, including a recent outing with Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.
On Tuesday, October 29, Deadline reported that Kravitz and Tatum have joined the cast of the alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, starring and produced by Cate Blanchett.
Addendum
Rumors of a romance between Kravitz and Tatum first surfaced when they were photographed riding a BMX while riding through the streets of New York City in August 2021.
A month later, they were spotted together at the Met Gala, while Tatum officially announced their relationship on Instagram on Halloween, sharing a picture of him and Kravitz flaunting their pair of costumes from Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic Taxi Driver.