Zhytniy Market in Kyiv granted cultural heritage status

Kyiv • UNN

 182 views

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv has been added to the list of cultural heritage sites, protecting the building from demolition. This decision guarantees the preservation of the market's architectural appearance, while the issue of its sale will be decided by Kyiv City Council deputies.

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv granted cultural heritage status

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv has been officially added to the list of cultural heritage sites. From now on, the building is under state protection and is safe from demolition. This was reported by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Whoever becomes the owner, they will not be able to destroy this historic building

- emphasized the director of the department, Maryna Solovyova.

It is noted that the process of granting the status was long and complex. Commission specialists conducted a detailed inspection, including the underground premises, technical buildings, and market structures.

What this means:

  • Zhytniy Market will remain in its place;
    • its architectural appearance will be preserved;
      • the issue of sale is decided exclusively by the deputies of the Kyiv City Council.

        Recall

        On July 30, Zhytniy Market in Podil was added to the List of newly discovered cultural heritage sites in Kyiv. This allows only restoration work to be carried out on the site, protecting it from demolition.

        Olga Rozgon

        Kyiv City State Administration
        Kyiv