Zelenskyy's office comments on Zaluzhny's dismissal

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the resignation of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief, as well as the systemic renewal of the leadership of the Armed Forces. He assures that "the decision is due to the need to revise the tactics of actions," UNN reports.

"President Zelenskyy has decided to systematically renew the leadership of the Armed Forces, including the Commander-in-Chief... The decision is due to the need to revise the tactics of action, which did not fully ensure the proper result last year, to prevent stagnation along the front line, which negatively affects public sentiment, to find new functional and high-tech solutions that will allow us to retain and develop the initiative, as well as the importance of launching the process of reforming management principles in the army...," Podoliak said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.