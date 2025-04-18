Zelenskyy's office commented on the Kremlin's statement about the alleged end of the energy truce

The Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statement of the press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, regarding the alleged end of the energy truce, noting that Ukraine considers the beginning of the agreement with the United States to be March 25. This was reported to journalists by the President's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, UNN reports.

I don't know from what point Peskov's statements mean something to someone. We consider the beginning of the agreement with the American side to be March 25, when the White House published the relevant statements. But, given the inadequacy of the Russians and intelligence data, yesterday President Zelenskyy warned of the threat of Russian strikes on energy facilities on the eve of or after Easter, - said Lytvyn.

Context

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, said that the month-long moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure facilities has allegedly ended, but Putin has not given any new instructions.

Addition

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine confirms that the period of cessation of attacks on energy facilities from both sides began on March 25, after the signing of the agreement with the United States. This truce was publicly announced on the White House website and gained political, legal and international force. The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also stated that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times.