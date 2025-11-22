Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation

The Office of the President announced that consultations on steps to end the war, based on agreements with partners, will take place these days, and that the composition of Ukraine's delegation has been approved, UNN reports.

As agreed with our partners, consultations on steps to end the war will take place these days. The President of Ukraine has approved the composition of Ukraine's delegation and directives for the relevant negotiations. - stated the Presidential Office.

As noted by the Presidential Office, "we count on constructive work and are ready to work as quickly as possible to achieve real peace. Ukraine never wanted this war and will do everything to end it with a dignified peace. Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace, and representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend the just interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security."

"We are grateful for the readiness of European partners to help," the statement reads.

Who joined the delegation

The delegation of Ukraine for participation in the negotiation process with the United States of America and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace, according to the President's decree of November 22 on its creation, included:

Andriy Yermak – Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, head of the delegation;

Rustem Umerov – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;

Kyrylo Budanov – Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

Andriy Hnatov – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleh Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

Serhiy Kyslytsia – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

Yevhen Ostryansky – First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Bevz – Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Addition

The statement came amid the announcement of a 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework." One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the US wants Ukraine to sign the framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

Against this background, the President of Ukraine announced that he had a joint conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to him, the parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine and all of Europe. "We appreciate the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team to end this war. We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This should be a plan that will ensure a real, dignified peace. We are closely coordinating so that fundamental positions are taken into account," the Head of State said.

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders "coordinated the next steps and agreed that the teams at the relevant levels would work together."