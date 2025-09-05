Zelenskyy's meeting with Fico in Uzhhorod: Slovak government reveals details of negotiations

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
05:30 PM • 10600 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 19797 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 20845 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 25003 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 29179 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 26091 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21825 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46092 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41167 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44031 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
69%
754mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 289119 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 282833 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 280714 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 273249 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 36682 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 5368 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 31216 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 24871 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46092 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 43318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 13372 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 31215 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 14522 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 20169 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 22161 views
Actual
Fake news
Google Play
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy's meeting with Fico in Uzhhorod: Slovak government reveals details of negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on September 5. The main topic of negotiations will be energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Fico in Uzhhorod: Slovak government reveals details of negotiations

Energy infrastructure will be one of the priority issues at the meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod. This was reported by TASR with reference to the press service of the Slovak government, informs UNN.

Details

They clarified that the meeting between Fico and Zelenskyy will take place on Friday, September 5.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia and the President of Ukraine will announce the results of the meeting at a joint press conference

– announced the press service.

They clarified that Fico will also meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. The Slovak delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková and Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanár.

"Fico's meeting with Zelenskyy is scheduled after the Prime Minister's return from China, where he met bilaterally with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 2). On Wednesday (September 3), he attended a military parade ceremony. He also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Vietnamese head of state Luong Cuong. On Thursday, he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping," the article says.

Recall

Fico criticized the EU's position on the parade in Beijing, because in his opinion, it is necessary to participate in the processes of "forming a new multipolar world order."

Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in Ukraine19.08.25, 18:19 • 10408 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Uzhhorod