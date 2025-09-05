Zelenskyy's meeting with Fico in Uzhhorod: Slovak government reveals details of negotiations

Energy infrastructure will be one of the priority issues at the meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod. This was reported by TASR with reference to the press service of the Slovak government, informs UNN.

They clarified that the meeting between Fico and Zelenskyy will take place on Friday, September 5.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia and the President of Ukraine will announce the results of the meeting at a joint press conference – announced the press service.

They clarified that Fico will also meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. The Slovak delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková and Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanár.

"Fico's meeting with Zelenskyy is scheduled after the Prime Minister's return from China, where he met bilaterally with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 2). On Wednesday (September 3), he attended a military parade ceremony. He also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Vietnamese head of state Luong Cuong. On Thursday, he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping," the article says.

Fico criticized the EU's position on the parade in Beijing, because in his opinion, it is necessary to participate in the processes of "forming a new multipolar world order."

Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in Ukraine