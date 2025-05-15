Zelenskyy will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official said, UNN reports citing Sky News.

"The President will start his visit with Erdogan in Ankara, and only then will the President decide on the next steps," AFP quoted the official as saying after Russian state media reported that a Moscow delegation had landed in Istanbul for planned talks, Western media reported.

Potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Istanbul, Turkey on May 15.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he said he would not negotiate with any Russian representative other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the talks in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov might be present at the meeting. Putin was also not listed by the Kremlin as a participant in the talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself had proposed it.

