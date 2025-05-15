$41.540.04
Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara
09:17 AM • 52 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara

06:00 AM • 19039 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100438 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105907 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198847 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94484 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65771 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161738 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58758 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74354 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan. The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for the planned negotiations.

Zelenskyy will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official said, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

"The President will start his visit with Erdogan in Ankara, and only then will the President decide on the next steps," AFP quoted the official as saying after Russian state media reported that a Moscow delegation had landed in Istanbul for planned talks, Western media reported.

Erdogan has a meeting with Zelenskyy planned for today: details15.05.25, 09:49 • 3854 views

Addition

Potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Istanbul, Turkey on May 15.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he said he would not negotiate with any Russian representative other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the talks in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov might be present at the meeting. Putin was also not listed by the Kremlin as a participant in the talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself had proposed it.

Trump says he may still go to Turkey15.05.25, 10:45 • 2150 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
