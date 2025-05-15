Zelenskyy is heading to Turkey - media

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is heading to Turkey, where he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, writes UNN, citing Le Monde.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Ankara (Turkey), where he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Thursday," a Ukrainian official told AFP.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha arrived in Ankara to participate in the negotiations of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also, on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he stated that he will not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian Federation delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, may be present at the meeting. Putin was also not listed by the Kremlin as a participant in the negotiations in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.