Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like

Ukraine is gradually strengthening its air defense, but more slowly than it would like. Kyiv hopes it can break through to partners and get more.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

First of all, we need to defend ourselves. The best way to do this is with air defense systems, we understand what we need to do, and our partners have a plan. We are strengthening a little bit, slower than we would like, but unfortunately it is what it is. But the fact that we are getting stronger every day is also a fact. Today, without any fantasies and without global plans, we need to protect our skies - Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine hopes to be able to break through to partners and get more help.

There are specific countries, we have lists of what these countries have, and we are fighting to get them to highlight it. It's not a matter of any particular deficit in the world, it's not much, but nevertheless there is an understanding of where it is. We hope that we will be able to break through to partners and get more - Zelensky said.

