Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27500 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65013 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 262492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188669 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251155 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372044 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225394 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18379 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26690 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26758 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69983 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39428 views

Zelenskyy said that while Ukraine is gradually strengthening its air defense, it is doing so more slowly than it would like and hopes to receive more systems from partners.

Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like

Ukraine is gradually strengthening its air defense, but more slowly than it would like. Kyiv hopes it can  break through to partners and get more.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

First of all, we need to defend ourselves. The best way to do this is with air defense systems, we understand what we need to do, and our partners have a plan. We are strengthening a little bit, slower than we would like, but unfortunately it is what it is. But the fact that we are getting stronger every day is also a fact. Today, without any fantasies and without global plans, we need to protect our skies

- Zelensky said. 

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine hopes to be able to break through to partners and get more help. 

There are specific countries, we have lists of what these countries have, and we are fighting to get them to highlight it. It's not a matter of any particular deficit in the world, it's not much, but nevertheless there is an understanding of where it is. We hope that we will be able to break through to partners and get more

- Zelensky said. 

Addendum Addendum

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder calls for a new vote in the Bundestag on Taurus missiles and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
IRIS-T
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
