Zelenskyy visits hospital in Kharkiv where wounded soldiers are being treated

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Kharkiv where defenders who were injured during the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region are being treated. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the soldiers and thanked them for defending Ukraine. The President awarded the soldiers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, "For Courage," III class, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine.

"Thank you for your service, for your courage. Get well soon. This is the most important thing. I wish you victory!" he said.

The President also awarded military medics with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

As noted, the hospital has reinforced surgical teams and medical teams that provide round-the-clock specialized care to the military. The number of vehicles for the evacuation of the seriously wounded has also been increased.

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the capabilities of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans.

