Zelenskyy visits hospital in Kharkiv where wounded soldiers are being treated

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108538 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165643 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37779 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35568 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224925 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114019 views
Zelenskyy visits hospital in Kharkiv where wounded soldiers are being treated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20410 views

President Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Kharkiv to meet with wounded soldiers, present them with awards and thank them for defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Kharkiv where defenders who were injured during the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region are being treated. UNN reports this with reference to the OP. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the soldiers and thanked them for defending Ukraine. The President awarded the soldiers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, "For Courage," III class, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine.

"Thank you for your service, for your courage. Get well soon. This is the most important thing. I wish you victory!" he said.

The President also awarded military medics with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

As noted, the hospital has reinforced surgical teams and medical teams that provide round-the-clock specialized care to the military. The number of vehicles for the evacuation of the seriously wounded has also been increased.

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the capabilities of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans.

Intense fighting continues at the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff16.05.24, 14:37 • 27983 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

