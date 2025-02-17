Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not participate in US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43625 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68771 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116559 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100885 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113031 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116696 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152755 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109540 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83611 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50341 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143456 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77754 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134055 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135952 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164241 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not participate in US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30586 views

Ukraine will not take part in the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that his visit to the region is not related to these talks and was planned in advance.

Ukraine will not take part in the talks between Russia and the United States to be held in Saudi Arabia. Politico writes about this with reference to the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy's arrival in the region as the United States and Russia prepare for talks in Saudi Arabia has sparked a number of speculations about Ukraine's possible participation.

At the Munich Security Conference, American officials told POLITICO that Washington had invited Ukraine to negotiate.

However, according to Zelenskyy, Kyiv knew nothing about it.

Ukraine will not participate in the negotiations. Ukraine did not know that they were planned. The visit to the region was planned long before the US decided to meet with Russia there 

- the President emphasized.

He added that any negotiations without Ukraine's presence at the table will have no result.

On Monday, Ukraine and the UAE signed an economic cooperation agreement paving the way for free trade.

Zelenskyy said he would travel to Turkey on Tuesday, while talks between the United States and Russia will be held in Riyadh.

He will arrive in Saudi Arabia only the next day.

So, I emphasize once again: my visits have nothing to do with these negotiations.... 

- Zelensky said.

He welcomed the prospect of European leaders participating in the talks, as well as all those "who are ready to provide Ukraine with real security guarantees and put pressure on Putin to achieve peace.

However, both Moscow and Washington rejected the idea of European participation.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting between the US and Russia will be devoted primarily to "restoring the entire complex of Russian-American relations." He also added that during the talks, they plan to discuss preparations for possible negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine and the organization of a meeting between the two presidents.

Recall

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will raise the issue of lower oil prices.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

