Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not participate in US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine will not take part in the talks between Russia and the United States to be held in Saudi Arabia. Politico writes about this with reference to the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy's arrival in the region as the United States and Russia prepare for talks in Saudi Arabia has sparked a number of speculations about Ukraine's possible participation.

At the Munich Security Conference, American officials told POLITICO that Washington had invited Ukraine to negotiate.

However, according to Zelenskyy, Kyiv knew nothing about it.

Ukraine will not participate in the negotiations. Ukraine did not know that they were planned. The visit to the region was planned long before the US decided to meet with Russia there - the President emphasized.

He added that any negotiations without Ukraine's presence at the table will have no result.

On Monday, Ukraine and the UAE signed an economic cooperation agreement paving the way for free trade.

Zelenskyy said he would travel to Turkey on Tuesday, while talks between the United States and Russia will be held in Riyadh.

He will arrive in Saudi Arabia only the next day.

So, I emphasize once again: my visits have nothing to do with these negotiations.... - Zelensky said.

He welcomed the prospect of European leaders participating in the talks, as well as all those "who are ready to provide Ukraine with real security guarantees and put pressure on Putin to achieve peace.

However, both Moscow and Washington rejected the idea of European participation.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting between the US and Russia will be devoted primarily to "restoring the entire complex of Russian-American relations." He also added that during the talks, they plan to discuss preparations for possible negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine and the organization of a meeting between the two presidents.

Recall

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will raise the issue of lower oil prices.