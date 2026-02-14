Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive

Next week, trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia talks are expected, with hopes that they will be "serious" and "substantive," amidst a feeling that the parties are sometimes talking about "completely different things," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

The President said that a lot of time is currently being devoted to negotiations. According to him, trilateral meetings are to take place next week.

Russia hears strength. The stronger we are, the more realistic peace becomes. A lot of time is now spent in negotiations, we really hope that next week's trilateral meetings will be serious, substantive, and help all of us. - emphasized the President.

However, according to the President, the Russian side often mentions the so-called "spirit of Anchorage," although the content of these statements remains unclear, while the American side often returns to the issue of concessions.

"But honestly, sometimes it feels like the parties are talking about completely different things. Russians often talk about some 'spirit of Anchorage.' We can only guess what they really mean. Americans often return to the issue of concessions, and too often these concessions are discussed in the context of Ukraine only - not Russia. Europe is practically not present at the table. This is a big mistake, in my opinion," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Separate diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine and on Iran are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation will meet with the Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.