en
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 700 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 2924 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 7080 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 9860 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 11534 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 23707 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40765 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35802 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35577 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the anticipated trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia next week. He expressed hope for their seriousness and substance, despite the feeling that the parties are talking about different things.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive

Next week, trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia talks are expected, with hopes that they will be "serious" and "substantive," amidst a feeling that the parties are sometimes talking about "completely different things," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

The President said that a lot of time is currently being devoted to negotiations. According to him, trilateral meetings are to take place next week.

Russia hears strength. The stronger we are, the more realistic peace becomes. A lot of time is now spent in negotiations, we really hope that next week's trilateral meetings will be serious, substantive, and help all of us.

- emphasized the President.

However, according to the President, the Russian side often mentions the so-called "spirit of Anchorage," although the content of these statements remains unclear, while the American side often returns to the issue of concessions.

"But honestly, sometimes it feels like the parties are talking about completely different things. Russians often talk about some 'spirit of Anchorage.' We can only guess what they really mean. Americans often return to the issue of concessions, and too often these concessions are discussed in the context of Ukraine only - not Russia. Europe is practically not present at the table. This is a big mistake, in my opinion," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Separate diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine and on Iran are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation will meet with the Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Oman
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran