Zelenskyy: Ukraine to create coordination center for rapid community recovery after shelling

The Cabinet of Ministers will form a coordination center for the rapid recovery of communities after shelling, which will involve all necessary government officials, and the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders will also help. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Today, we started new work with the regions, with regional authorities, with our communities. We must use all the real experience of our Ukrainian communities for more effective nationwide decisions. Every community that goes through this winter with greater protection for people, with more effective and faster recovery after attacks, with more successful projects in protecting basic infrastructure – all such experience will be scaled up. Today we discussed this in detail with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko – the government will form a corresponding coordination center. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, all necessary government officials will be involved in the work of the center, and the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders will also help.

We talked about this today, in particular, with Ivan Fedorov – the head of the Zaporizhzhia administration. We will work together with other heads of regions, cities and communities – everyone whose experience deserves attention. - added the President.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing decisions on the reconstruction and renewal of energy supply to communities. A coordination center will be created at the government level to systematize the experience of communities.