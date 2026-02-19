$43.290.03
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to create coordination center for rapid community recovery after shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will form a coordination center for the rapid recovery of communities after shelling. Government officials, the Office of the President, and regional leaders will be involved in the work.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to create coordination center for rapid community recovery after shelling

The Cabinet of Ministers will form a coordination center for the rapid recovery of communities after shelling, which will involve all necessary government officials, and the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders will also help. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Today, we started new work with the regions, with regional authorities, with our communities. We must use all the real experience of our Ukrainian communities for more effective nationwide decisions. Every community that goes through this winter with greater protection for people, with more effective and faster recovery after attacks, with more successful projects in protecting basic infrastructure – all such experience will be scaled up. Today we discussed this in detail with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko – the government will form a corresponding coordination center.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, all necessary government officials will be involved in the work of the center, and the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders will also help.

We talked about this today, in particular, with Ivan Fedorov – the head of the Zaporizhzhia administration. We will work together with other heads of regions, cities and communities – everyone whose experience deserves attention.

- added the President.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing decisions on the reconstruction and renewal of energy supply to communities. A coordination center will be created at the government level to systematize the experience of communities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia