Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to sign another security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to sign the 27th security agreement. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We are also preparing to sign another security agreement for Ukraine. It is already 27 ,” Zelensky said.

However, the president did not name the country with which the agreement is to be signed

Addendum

Ukraine has already concluded 26 security agreements - 7 with the Group of Seven countries, 18 with countries that have joined the joint declaration of the Group of Seven countries, and with the European Union.

Ukraine signed the latest agreement with Ireland in September this year.