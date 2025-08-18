Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Washington is crucial - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which will take place today, August 18, is crucial.

Sybiha said this during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

Both the meeting and the moment we are in are crucial. It allows us to say that the maximum mobilization of diplomatic efforts today gives us a chance to bring a just and dignified peace closer for Ukraine. - said Sybiha.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.