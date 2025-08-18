$41.340.11
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Washington is crucial - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for August 18, is crucial. Sybiha emphasized that this meeting and the current moment provide a chance to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which will take place today, August 18, is crucial.

Sybiha said this during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

Both the meeting and the moment we are in are crucial. It allows us to say that the maximum mobilization of diplomatic efforts today gives us a chance to bring a just and dignified peace closer for Ukraine.

- said Sybiha.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine