Zelenskyy to visit Capitol on Thursday to meet with congressmen - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to meet with lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said.

Previously

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold a brief meeting with Biden on September 25 and an extended one on September 26 at the United Nations. The purpose of the visit is to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates, and Congress.