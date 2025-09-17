Zelenskyy to travel to New York next week for UN General Assembly session - MFA

The Ukrainian delegation plans to travel to New York, led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to participate in the UN General Assembly meeting. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

This is the 80th General Assembly. Ukraine is a founding state of the UN, so this session also has a very important symbolic meaning for us. We know that today the organization is in a very difficult state. Too many countries and regimes in the world undermine the UN Charter, undermine its basic principles. And in this world, strengthening and implementing all those principles set out in the UN Charter with the help of force is needed. Next week, we are indeed preparing for the General Assembly, for the trip of the Ukrainian delegation. Of course, at the highest level, that is, led by the President of Ukraine. - said Tykhyi.

Recall

US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in New York, where the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will take place.