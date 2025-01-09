Zelenskyy to meet with Italian Prime Minister Meloni today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today, January 9. It is not yet known what the leaders of the two countries will discuss. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Zelensky is expected to arrive at the official residence of the Italian prime minister, the Palazzo Gigi Palace, at 19:30 (20:30 Kyiv time), where he will meet with Georgia Maloney. Details of the meeting between the two leaders have not been disclosed.

Tomorrow, January 10, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at 10:00 a.m. (11:00 a.m. Kyiv time).

Recall

At the last minute , US President Joe Biden canceled his visit to Italy, where he was to hold a series of meetings, including the final one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason for the cancellation is the wildfires in the United States.